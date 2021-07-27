Trending
Soccer
July 27, 2021 / 7:30 AM

Olympics: U.S. women draw with Australia, advance in soccer tourney

By
The United States Women's National Team finished with four points in Group G to advance to the knockout stages of the 2020 Summer Games soccer tournament. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
The United States Women's National Team finished with four points in Group G to advance to the knockout stages of the 2020 Summer Games soccer tournament. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team tied Australia in their last group stage soccer game at the 2020 Summer Games on Tuesday in Kashima, Japan, but the result was enough to push the Americans into the quarterfinals.

Striker Alex Morgan appeared to put the Americans ahead in the first half of the 0-0 draw, but her score was disallowed upon video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The Americans earned one point from the draw and another three from Saturday's win over New Zealand to finish in second place in Group G.

The second place teams from each of three groups and the Top 2 third-place teams in the 12-team field advance to the knockout stages. Sweden won Group G. Australia can still advance, but needs help from teams in Group E and Group F.

Morgan and the U.S. women rebounded well from a tournament opening loss to Sweden with a 6-1 blowout of New Zealand on Saturday, but appeared to dip in form again Tuesday. Australia controlled 65% of the possession and outshot the Americans 10-8.

Australian forward Mary Fowler hit the crossbar midway through the first half. Morgan appeared to answer that attack in the 31st minute.

Right back Kelley O'Hara chipped in a cross from the right side on the play. The ball fell into the near post, where Morgan flicked a header into the net past Australian keeper Teagan Micah.

Morgan was ruled offside upon review and the goal was taken off the scoreboard. Each team continued to threaten for the remainder of the first and second half, but could not find the net to break the scoreless tie.

The U.S. women play in a quarterfinal at 7 a.m. EDT Friday in Yokohama. Their opponent is to be determined. Sweden also faces a to-be-determined opponent in the quarterfinals at 6 a.m. EDT Friday in Saitama, Japan.

