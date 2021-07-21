Trending
Soccer
July 21, 2021 / 7:06 AM

Sweden shuts out U.S. women in soccer opener at Tokyo Olympics

By
United States Women's National Team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher warms up before a Group G loss to Sweden at Tokyo Stadium during the Summer Games on Wednesday in Tokyo. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
United States Women's National Team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher warms up before a Group G loss to Sweden at Tokyo Stadium during the Summer Games on Wednesday in Tokyo. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team experienced a very rare feeling Wednesday, ending up on the wrong end of a shutout to Sweden in their first game of the Tokyo Olympics and snapping a 44-game unbeaten streak.

Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius scored twice in the 3-0 triumph at Tokyo Stadium. Fellow forward Lina Hurtig iced the group stage game with another goal in the 72nd minute.

Sweden, the No. 5 team in the FIFA Women's World Ranking, outshot the top-ranked Americans 17-13 and totaled nearly twice as many shots on target.

Right wing Sofia Jakobsson assisted Sweden's first score in the 25th minute. Jakobsson dribbled the ball to the right of the U.S. box and ripped a cross toward the near post. Blackstenius ran into the area and flicked a header past U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher for first blood.

Sweden held onto the lead through halftime and added a second goal about nine minutes into the second half.

Naeher failed to clean up a missed shot, which went off the left post, to start that sequence. Blackstenius was in the area and smacked in a follow-up shot from point-blank range.

RELATED Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocols

The American women missed several chances to score down the stretch. Right back Hanna Glas helped Sweden add some insurance midway through the second half. The defender received a pass on the right flank and chipped a cross toward the far post. The pass dropped into Hurtig, who headed a shot over Naeher.

The loss was the U.S. women's first since a 3-1 setback to France on Jan. 19, 2019.

RELATED South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar

The Americans look to rebound in their second Group G match against New Zealand at 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan.

U.S. News // 1 hour ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States declined by a year and a half during 2020 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a new report.
World News // 2 hours ago
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, in a role that will help bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the Blue House announced.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
July 21 (UPI) -- A sixth Texas House Democrat has tested positive for the coronavirus after staging party exudes from the state last week to deny Republicans the ability to pass a restrictive voting law.
Health News // 4 hours ago
Could cholesterol-lowering statins help lower your risk of dying from COVID-19? For patients with a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, the answer appears to be yes.
World News // 4 hours ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Days of heavy rain that led to flooding on Wednesday in central China have killed at least 13 people and forced more than a 100,000 to evacuate, according to local media.
Health News // 6 hours ago
Women on hormone replacement therapy for menopause go on to have a 58% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, a new study finds.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, have been barred entry to the United States for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking a near-total abortion ban signed into law in Arkansas in March.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
July 20 (UPI) -- The Committee on Ethics of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the appeals of three Republican lawmakers arguing against fines they received for not wearing masks on the House floor.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
July 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered NXIVM founder Keith Raniere to pay $3.46 million in restitution to 21 victims of the alleged sex cult.
