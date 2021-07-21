Trending
Brazil's Marta breaks Olympic soccer scoring record

By
Brazil's Marta scored a goal in each half of a shutout win against China at the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday in Rifu, Japan. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE
July 21 (UPI) -- Marta scored twice in Brazil's shutout win over China in a 2020 Summer Games women's soccer opener Wednesday in Tokyo. With the scores, she became the first player in history to score in five straight Olympics.

The 35-year-old winger scored in the ninth and 74th minutes of the 5-0 blowout at Miyagi Stadium in Rifu, Japan. Fellow midfielder Formiga, 43, also set a record as the first women's soccer player to participate in seven Summer Games.

Striker Debinha chipped in one goal and one assist in the Group F win. Brazil outshot China 24-8 and held a 58% edge in possession.

Striker Beatriz assisted Marta for Brazil's first score. China goalie Peng Shimeng blocked an initial attempt and Beatriz recovered the deflection. She sent a pass back to Marta, who buried a left-footed shot from about seven yards out.

Brazil's second score also came off a deflection from Shemeng. The China keeper blocked a Beatriz shot, but the rebound sprayed right in front of the net. Debinha ran into the area and ripped in a shot from point-blank range in the 21st minute.

Marta gave Brazil a 3-0 edge midway through the second half. She recovered a bad pass from the defense inside the China box during that sequence. Marta used her first touch to rip a 10-yard shot just inside the right post.

Winger Andressa added Brazil's fourth score off a penalty kick in the 82nd minute. Debinha assisted Beatriz for the final score in the 89th minute.

Brazil takes on the Netherlands in another Group F game at 7 a.m. EDT Saturday at Miyagi Stadium. China battles Zambia at 4 a.m. EDT Saturday in Rifu.

