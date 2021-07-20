English Premier League club Arsenal cancels U.S. tour due to COVID-19

July 20 (UPI) -- English Premier League soccer club Arsenal was forced to cancel their preseason tour in the United States after multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the team.

Arsenal was set to travel to the U.S. this week to take part in the Florida Cup alongside fellow EPL side Everton, Serie A champions Internazionale and Colombian team Millonarios.

"Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America [Wednesday], we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup," Arsenal said in a statement Tuesday. "This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff."

Arsenal was scheduled to play Internazionale on Sunday before potentially facing the winner of the Everton-Millonarios game on July 28.

"We are disappointed that Arsenal [has] decided not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup," tournament organizers said in a news release. "We wish the members of the Arsenal traveling party who tested positive for COVID-19 a speedy recovery as we continue making final preparations for the event.





"We will be in communication with fans who purchased tickets to see Arsenal in Orlando regarding their options."

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season. They are set to begin their 2021-22 campaign at Brentford on Aug. 13.