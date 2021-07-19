Soccer: Shaq Moore helps U.S. men beat Canada, win Gold Cup group

July 19 (UPI) -- Shaq Moore capped off a delayed run with a score 20 seconds into regulation to lead the United States Men's National Team to narrow win over Canada at the 2021 Gold Cup.

The U.S. men claimed Group B with the 1-0 triumph Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Moore's score was the fastest in Gold Cup history.

Right wing Kellyn Acosta controlled the ball at the top of the box to start the sequence. He dribbled around defenders and sent a pass toward the left flank. Left wing Sebastian Lletget brought in the feed and fired a pass back toward the far post.

Moore flew into the area and used his right foot to blast a one-touch shot past Canada goalie Maxime Crepeau.

Both teams failed to convert on several chances through the remainder of the contest. U.S. keeper Matt Turner preserved the lead with a strong performance in net.

"We wanted to win the group," Acosta told Fox. "Canada was a tough opponent and it was a battle to the end. That's how these games go. We are excited with the win. We will move forward."

The U.S. men secured a spot in the knockout rounds last week with a win over Martinique. They face Costa Rica or Jamaica in the quarterfinals Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.