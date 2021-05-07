Chelsea and Manchester City are scheduled to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final at 3 p.m. EDT May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Photo by Shaun Botterill/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- The English Football Association and UEFA are in talks about a potential venue change for the 2020-21 Champions League final after host country Turkey landed on the United Kingdom's COVID-19 travel red list.

United Kingdom Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Turkey's placement on the red list during a news conference Friday in London. The UEFA Champions League final is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Advertisement

"It does mean, with regard to the Champions League, that fans should not travel to Turkey," Shapps said, in reference to Turkey's red list placement.

"The Football Association is in discussions with UEFA already on this. We are very open to hosting the final, but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA. The U.K. already has a successful record of football matches with spectators."

UEFA, the administrative body for European soccer, organizes the annual Champions League tournament.

The 2020-21 Champions League final features Chelsea and Manchester City, who both play in England's Premier League. The U.K. said any travelers who arrive from Turkey will be required to isolate for 10 days due to increased levels of COVID-19 in Turkey.

"UEFA has just learned that Turkey has been put on the red list and we need a bit of time to reflect on the topic," a UEFA spokesperson told the Guardian.

The red list is the U.K.'s most strict travel restriction and applies to all travelers. About 8,000 fans are expected to attend the final.

"In the end, it's a UEFA decision, but given there are two English clubs in the final, we look forward to what they have to say," Shapps said Friday at a news conference.

The 2019-20 Champions League final also was scheduled to take place in Istanbul, but was moved to Lisbon, Portugal, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.