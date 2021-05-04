Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates after scoring during a second-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semifinals Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final for the first time in club history after their 2-0 second-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday at a snowy Etihad Stadium in England.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the match to help Manchester City take the semifinal 4-1 on aggregate. City entered the clash with a huge advantage after coming from behind to win 2-1 in Paris in the first leg.

Advertisement

City took the lead in the 11th minute when goalkeeper Ederson launched a long pass to Oleksandr Zinchenko to trigger a prime scoring chance. Zinchenko pulled the ball back and found Kevin De Bruyne, whose shot was blocked by PSG defender Marquinhos.

Mahrez raced over to collect the loose ball and drilled it past PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas to give City an early 1-0 lead.

PSG, playing without star forward Kylian Mbappe due to a calf injury, failed to create many scoring chances or capitalize on City's miscues. Angel Di Maria had a shot sail wide after a mix up in the City defense, and Marquinhos hit the bar on a close-range header.

PSG's frustrations and inability to score eventually led to a red card for Di Maria. He was sent off for stomping on the foot of City's Fernandinho in the 69th minute. PSG teammate Idrissa Gueye was absent for Tuesday's match for a red card in the first leg.

Before Di Maria was sent off, Mahrez scored his second goal of the match by finishing a cross from Phil Foden in the 63rd minute, securing the victory for Manchester City.

The English Premier League club could now win a treble, as City has already clinched the EFL Cup and is just one point away from being crowned Premier League champions.