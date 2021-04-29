Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (17) scored the equalizer to help his team rally and beat PSG in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored second-half goals to help Manchester City rally from a first-half deficit and beat Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup.

De Bruyne scored in the 64th minute while Mahrez scored in the 71st minute of the 2-1 win Wednesday in Paris. Marquinhos scored the first goal of the game in the 15th minute for PSG.

"Just half of the job is done," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters. "If we play shy and not who we are, anything can happen and PSG can turn it on.

"But if we play who we are, maybe we have the chance to reach the final."

PSG right wing Angel Di Maria set up the first score when he took a corner kick from the right side. Di Maria bent the kick into the box toward Marquinhos. The PSG center back then jumped and flicked a header into the far-post netting to beat Sky Blues keeper Ederson.

The Sky Blues responded about 20 minutes into the second half. Midfielder Oleksandr Zincheko slipped a pass to the de Bruyne about 30 yards from the goal during that exchange.

The star forward received the ball just above the left side of the box. He then lofted in what appeared to be a pass, but the long chip landed in the right side of the goal.

Mahrez netted the equalizer about seven minutes later. The Sky Blues forward took a free kick from about 25 yards out for that score.

De Bruyne lined up over the ball and looked like he was about to attempt the kick. Mahrez then darted in front of his teammate and used his left boot for a shot. The laser beat PSG keeper Keylor Navas and found the left side of the net.

"I wanted to go around the wall to be honest, and I missed it but it went between the two players," Mahrez told Man City TV.

"Fortunately it was in and we were so happy because we knew we could win here, to score the [winning goal] for the team was amazing."

Manchester City battles Crystal Palace in Premier League play at 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Selhurst Park Stadium in London. PSG faces Lens in Ligue 1 at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday in Paris.

The Sky Blues and PSG meet for the second leg of their semifinal matchup at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Manchester, England.