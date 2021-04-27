RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will take over at Bayern Munich after this season. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Julian Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick as the new manager at Bayern Munich, the German Bundesliga soccer club announced.

Bayern announced the hire Tuesday. The team agreed to Flick's request to terminate his contract on June 30. Nagelsmann's contract is for five years and runs until June 30, 2026.

"Julian Nagelsmann represents a new generation of coaches," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a news release. "Despite his young age, he already has an impressive [resume]. We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann, we can continue the magnificent successes of recent years.

"I would like to express my thanks to Hansi Flick on behalf of Bayern. He took over our team at a difficult time in 2019 and went on to win six trophies, with the seventh hopefully to follow. He will always have a place in Bayern's history books. We wish him all the best for his future."

Nagelsmann, 33, managed 1899 Hoffenheim from 2016 to 2019. He was hired at RB Leipzig in 2019. Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over at Hoffenheim. He led Leipzig to the Champions League semifinals in 2019-20.

"I will leave RB Leipzig with a heavy heart. I've been able to coach a special team here at a club with huge opportunities and the best possible conditions to work in," Nagelsmann said.

"Everybody here, including the staff who work alongside the team, have ensued that we've written plenty of stories for the club's history books and are continuing to do so for now. I'm really proud of that."

Nagelsmann will coach Leipzig through the end of the season.

Bayern hosts Monchengladbach in Bundesliga play at 12:30 p.m. EDT May 8 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Leipzig faces Werder in the German Cup at 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany.