April 21 (UPI) -- The United States women's soccer team will face Sweden, Australia and New Zealand in Group G at the Summer Olympic Games, with competition planned from July 21 through Aug. 6 in Tokyo.

FIFA announced the men's and women's tournament groups during a draw Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland. The 2020 Summer Games were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The men's soccer tournament is July 22-Aug. 7.

Host Japan will compete in Group E, along with Great Britain, Canada and Chile in the women's tournament. Group F features the Netherlands, Brazil, China and Zambia.

The United States will attempt to become the first team to win consecutive Women's World Cup and Olympic tournament titles. The No. 1 team in the FIFA world rankings is on a 39-game unbeaten streak. The U.S. women's team has a record four titles since women's soccer was added to the Summer Games in 1996.

Germany, Netherlands, France and Sweden are among the other Top 5 teams in the FIFA women's rankings. Germany, the defending women's champion, failed to qualify for the Summer Games.

The U.S. men's team also failed to qualify for the Summer Games and ranks No. 20 in the world.

Host Japan landed in Group A with South Africa, Mexico and France in the men's Olympics draw. Group B features New Zealand, the Korea Republic, Honduras and Romania. Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia were drawn in Group C.

Defending men's Olympic champion Brazil was drawn with Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in Group D.

France is the No. 2 men's team in the world rankings. Brazil is ranked No. 3. No. 1 Belgium and No. 5 Portugal failed to qualify for the Summer Games.

The men's and women's tournaments take place in seven venues in Tokyo, Saitama, Sapporo, Yokohama, Kashim and Miyagi.

Most players on the men's Olympic soccer team rosters must be under 23 years old, with a maximum of three players older than 23. The women's tournament does not include age restrictions for rosters at the Summer Games.