Left wing Eljif Elmas (R) beat goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 63rd minute to lead North Macedonia to a win over Germany in a World Cup qualifier Wednesday in Duisburg, Germany. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Eljif Elmas scored in the 85th minute to lead North Macedonia to a shocking upset of Germany in a World Cup qualifier in Duisburg, Germany.

Goran Pandev also scored in the 2-1 victory Wednesday at MSV-Arena. Germany's Ilkay Gundogan scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute of the loss.

Advertisement

Germany -- ranked No. 13 in the world -- had lost just once in its previous 13 matches entering Wednesday's game. North Macedonia -- ranked No. 65 -- has now won two consecutive matches.

North Macedonia has never appeared in a World Cup. Germany is one of the most-successful countries in the history of international soccer, with four men's World Cup titles. Germany also has appeared in 19 of 21 men's World Cup tournaments.

North Macedonia drew first blood in first-half stoppage time Wednesday in Duisburg. Right wing Enis Bardhi brought down a pass in the right side of the box. He used his next touch to send a pass toward the far post.

Pandev ran onto the pass and slapped a left-footed shot just inside the left post to beat Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

North Macedonia took the lead into halftime, but Germany equalized midway through the second half. Leroy Sane was fouled in the box to prompt a penalty kick.

Gundogan then stepped up to the penalty spot and blasted a shot into the middle of the net in the 63rd minute.

Germany had several additional chances down the stretch, but could not finish to take the lead. Elmas then played the hero for North Macedonia in the 85th minute.

Fellow midfielder Arijan Ademi received a pass in the left side of the box at the start of that play. He then dribbled into the box and sent a quick pass to his right.

Elmas received the feed and used his first touch to send a shot into the right side of the net, past a diving ter Stegen.

Germany coach Joachim Low had no previous losses in World Cup qualifiers. He has managed the team since 2006 and won the 2014 World Cup. Wednesday's loss was Germany's third overall setback in a World Cup qualifier.

The men's 2022 World Cup is planned for Nov. 21 through Dec. 18, 2022, in Qatar.