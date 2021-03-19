Liverpool and star striker Mohamed Salah battle Real Madrid in the 2020-21 Champions League quarterfinals. Photo by Shaun Botterill/EPA-EFE

March 19 (UPI) -- Liverpool will play Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020-21 Champions League quarterfinals, UEFA announced at quarterfinal and semifinal draws Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

English Premier League team Manchester City also battles German Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. Porto -- of Portugal's Primeira Liga -- battles Premier League foe Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

First-leg matchups for the quarterfinal matches are April 6 and 7. Second-leg matches are April 13 and 14. The winners of the two-game series advance to two-leg semifinal matches April 27 and 28 and May 4 and 5.

The winner of the Bayern and PSG matchup moves on to face Manchester City or Dortmund in the semifinals. Real Madrid or Liverpool battles Porto or Chelsea in the other semifinal matchup.

The 2021 Champions League final is May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Bayern beat Barcelona in the 2019-20 Champions League quarterfinals, Lyon in the semifinals and PSG in last year's championship game. Lyon beat Manchester City in the 2019-20 quarterfinals. Liverpool, Dortmund, Real Madrid and Chelsea failed to advance out of the round of 16 at least year's tournament.

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018-19. Real Madrid won three-consecutive Champions League crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Champions League quarterfinals

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Champions League semifinals

Bayern Munich/PSG vs. Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs. Porto/Chelsea