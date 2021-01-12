Washington State University striker Trinity Rodman (R) is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, which airs Wednesday on Twitch. Photo by Washington State University Athletics

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Washington State University forward Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has registered for the 2021 National Women's Soccer League Draft.

Rodman's name was among 50 listed Tuesday by the NWSL for the draft, which streams at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday on Twitch.

Advertisement

Rodman, 20, scored eight goals and had six assists for the United States Youth National Team in March at the 2020 CONCACAF Under-20 women's championship.

She is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2021 NWSL Draft. Stanford's Kiki Pickett and North Carolina's Emily Fox and Brianna Pinto also are expected to be first-round picks.

Racing Louisville FC has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. Sky Blue FC have three of the first eight selections.

Dennis Rodman has three children, including Trinity, son D.J. and daughter Alexis. D.J. Rodman plays basketball at Washington State.

Dennis Rodman, 59, played at North Central Texas College in Gainesville, Texas, and at Southeastern Oklahoma State University before he was picked in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft.

He went on to become a two-time All-Star, five-time champion and seven-time rebounding champion. Rodman teamed up with Michael Jordan to win three consecutive NBA Finals titles from 1996 through 1998 while with the Chicago Bulls.