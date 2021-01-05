The Premier League's latest round of test results revealed 40 positive cases of COVID-19, more than double the league's previous high for a week this season. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/EPA

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- England's Premier League announced that it had 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its soccer players and coaches from Dec. 28 through Sunday. The figure represents a new weekly high since the start of the season.

The Premier League announced the latest round of test results on Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 tests were administered during the two rounds of testing. The league's previous weekly high was 18 from Dec. 21 to 27.

The league said 28 positive cases emerged from Dec. 28 through Thursday. Premier League players and coaches who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

The United Kingdom on Monday went into a national lockdown for the third time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League postponed three matches during its latest weekly test window.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the league continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled," the league said in a news release.

The 20-team league had eight matches from Friday through Sunday and has another 15 matches scheduled for next week.