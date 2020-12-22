Barcelona forward Lionel Messi scored his 644th career goal for the La Liga squad on Tuesday. File Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored his 644th career goal for the La Liga squad Tuesday, surpassing Brazilian legend Pele's all-time record for most goals with a single club.

Messi's record-breaking score came in the second half of Barcelona's 3-0 win at Valladolid. The Argentine took the ball in stride off a clever pass from Pedri and buried a shot in the bottom-right corner of the net.

Pele recorded 643 competitive goals for Santos during his 18-year stint with the Brazilian club. He departed for the New York Cosmos in 1975, with the record standing until Messi's goal Tuesday.

Messi's goals at Barcelona have been spread out over 16 years. He scored his first professional goal in 2005 against Albacete as a 17-year-old.

The superstar forward has scored more than 50 goals in a single season six times, including 58 scores in the 2014-15 campaign when he won his second Treble at Barcelona.

Messi overtook Cesar Rodriguez (232 goals) as Barca's top goal scorer in 2012. He moved past Telmo Zarra (251 goals) as the record holder for La Liga goals in 2014.

Along with his 644 goals with Barcelona's top team, he scored 11 times for the C team and the B team as a teenager.