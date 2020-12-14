UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti reveals the card of Atalanta for a matchup against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 draw on Monday at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Harold Cunningham/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and Barcelona on Monday were plucked for a matchup with Neymar Jr. and PSG as part of the round of 16 draw for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

The draw, which took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, also revealed knockout stage matchups between Liverpool and Leipzig; Atletico and Chelsea; and Juventus and Porto.

Advertisement

"We know [Paris] well, they've got some exceptional players," Barcelona director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor told reporters. "Paris want to fight for the Champions League.

"Last year they came very close to winning it and they want to go one better this time round, but we've got something to say about that."

English Premier League club Manchester City drew a round of 16 matchup against Borussia Monchengladbach of the German Bundesliga.

Perennial Bundesliga winner Bayern Munich -- the defending champion of the Champions League -- battles Italian Serie A side Lazio.

Spanish La Liga club Sevilla takes on Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga. La Liga's Real Madrid battles Serie A squad Atalanta.

RELATED Leipzig eliminates Manchester United from Champions League

"We're up against a great opponent, a really historic club," Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui said. "They [Dortmund] have some top players. We're talking about the last 16 of the Champions League against a top-level opponent.

"They can play with different setups and systems, they've got technically good players, physically they're strong and they play fast-paced football. We'll need to be at our best."

Round of 16 first leg matches will be on Feb. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Second leg matches will be March 9, 10, 16, and 17. Teams that advance out of the round of 16 will be entered into draws for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final on March 19 before the first leg of the quarterfinals starts in April.

The 2020-21 Champions League final is on May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the 2019-20 Champions League final on Aug. 23 in Lisbon, Portugal. Liverpool won the title in 2018-19.

Real Madrid won the European tournament three consecutive times from 2016 through 2018 and have a record 13 Champions League crowns.

Champions League round of 16 matchups

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Porto vs. Juventus

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid