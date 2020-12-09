Angelino of Leipzig had a goal and an assist in a win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday in Leipzig, Germany. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- RB Leipzig held off a late rally to beat Manchester United 3-2 in the group stage of the Champions League. The loss eliminated the Red Devils from the annual European soccer tournament.

Angelino, Amadou Haidara and Justin Kluivert each scored for Leipzig in the victory on Tuesday in Leipzig, Germany.

Bruno Fernandes scored for the Red Devils in the 80th minute. United added another score on an own goal in the 82nd minute, but could not net an equalizer.

"I'm so proud of the team," Angelino told reporters. "We've showed that we can win against really good teams. Winning against Manchester United just feels great.

"It was an unbelievably hard game, a really tough match. But now it feels incredibly good. We didn't need to make it hard work toward the end, and [goalkeeper] Peter Gulacsi had to make some really good saves. He saved us really."

The Red Devils needed a draw or victory to advance to the round of 16. Leipzig joins Paris Saint-Germain as the two teams to advance from Group H to the knockout rounds.

Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer sent a beautiful cross ahead for Angelino's score in the second minute. The right-to-left feed flew behind the final line of Red Devils defenders and led Angelino into the box before the Leipzig winger used his left foot for a rocket of a shot into the right side of the goal.

Angelino assisted Haidara for Leipzig's second score about 10 minutes later. He received a pass in the left side of the box at the start of that sequence. Angelino then lifted a cross toward the far post, where Haidara was there for a volleyed shot past Red Devils goalie David de Gea.

Leipzig held the two-score lead through the halftime whistle before Kluivert added to the advantage in the 69th minute. Angelino also set up that score.

The Leipzig left wing received a pass on the left side of the field during that exchange. He then sent a low cross into the box, which forward Christopher Nkunku deflected onto Kluivert as he ran in front of the goal. Kluivert then used his first touch to chip a shot into the near-post netting.

Fernandes cut into the lead when he made a penalty kick for the Red Devils in the 80th minute. The Red Devils got their final score during a corner kick.

A feed came in from the left corner during that play, before Red Devils defender Paul Pogba headed the ball toward the goal. Leipzig center back Ibrahima Konate then put his left thigh on the attempt and deflected the ball into his own net to beat Gulacsi.

"Close at the end, but you can't expect to go through when you go three goals down against a good team like Leipzig," Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters. "I can't fault the character and effort and pressure that we put on them all second half, where we deserved more almost.

"But you can't give a team a three-goal lead and expect to come back. Just too late and unlucky toward the end."

Leipzig battles Werder in Bundesliga play at 9:30 a.m. EST on Saturday in Leipzig. The Red Devils host Manchester City in the Premier League at 12:30 p.m. EST on Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.