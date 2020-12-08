Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo (L) reacts during a UEFA Champions League Group H match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after players from both clubs walked off the field in protest, alleging an official used racial language at an assistant coach.

Players on the Turkish side were enraged and refused to compete, saying fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania directed a racial term at Istanbul assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off with a red card. Match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania showed Webo the red card.

"Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo, has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the fourth official referee of the match. Match has stopped for a while," Istanbul Basaksehir wrote on the club's official Twitter.

Basaksehir's team president said the players wouldn't return to the pitch as long as the fourth official remained on the field. The match, which had more than 30 minutes remaining in the first half, was then moved back to Wednesday.

"UEFA is aware of an incident during [Tuesday's] Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation," European soccer's governing body, UEFA, said in a statement. "Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football.

"UEFA has -- after discussion with both clubs -- decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played [Wednesday] with a new team of match officials."

The UEFA said the match will resume in the 13th minute at 12:55 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Following the match, PSG tweeted: "All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club's chairman, staff and players."