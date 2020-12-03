Chelsea's Oliver Giroud (3) now has five goals in his last three games after he scored four times in a Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday in Seville, Spain. Photo by Julio Munoz/EPA-EFE

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored four goals -- with three in the second half -- in Chelsea's dominant 4-0 win over Sevilla FC in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Giroud found the net in the 8th, 54th, 74th and 83rd minutes of the shutout on Wednesday at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain. The Blues have now clinched Group E with four wins, a draw and no losses.

"When I'm on the pitch I'm the happiest man," Giroud told ChelseaFC.com. "I just try to be patient, keep the faith and bring something else to the team.

"It is always special to play in the Champions League and it was an important game to finish first in the group, so I'm pleased to help the team to win."

Blues right wing Kai Havertz received the ball just behind midfield while in transition to spark the first scoring sequence. Havertz first took a quick turn before he dribbled up the right flank. He then sent a short pass to his right to find Giroud.

The Blues striker put the ball on his left foot before he sent a shot over Sevilla keeper Alfonso Pastor and into the left side of the net.

Chelsea held the narrow lead through halftime before Giroud doubled the advantage nine minutes into the second frame.

Left wing Mateo Kovacic sparked the Blues' second score. The midfielder received a pass at the top of the Sevilla box at the start of that play before he turned and slapped a through ball into the box for Giroud. Giroud then took a series of quick touches before he chipped Pastor for another score.

N'Golo Kante assisted Giroud's third score about 20 minutes later. Kante raced up the right flank during that play before he chipped a cross into the box. Giroud put his head on the pass to flick a shot over Pastor and into the middle of the goal.

Giroud's final score came on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. He was tripped up in the box by a defender to prompt the attempt. Giroud then stepped up to the penalty mark and blasted a shot into the right side of the net for the final score of the night.

"It was an amazing performance, to score four goals at this level, the Champions League level, and against a really good opponent," Blues manager Frank Lampard said. "The individual quality of all of his goals -- I know the last one was a penalty -- but the team quality of the goals and his individual input were good to see.

"Four goals, rightly he got a standing ovation as he came off the pitch. I'm delighted for him."

Chelsea hosts Leeds United in a Premier League match at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London. The Blues then battle Krasnodar in their final group stage match of the Champions League at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday in London.