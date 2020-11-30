Trending Stories

Vanderbilt fires football coach Derek Mason amid winless season
Quarterback-less Broncos complete one pass in blowout loss to Saints
Fantasy football: Allen, Wilson top Week 12 quarterback rankings
Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill show out in win over Buccaneers
