Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Soccer legend Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, died Wednesday at age 60.

The Argentine Football Association announced Maradona's death. He recently was hospitalized, had brain surgery and was released Nov. 11.

Sources told Sky Sports and Argentina's Clarin and La Prensa that Maradona died of a heart attack while in the district of Tigre in Buenos Aires.

"[Argentine Football Association] expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona," the Argentine Football Association said in a statement. "You'll always be in our hearts."

Maradona was born in Buenos Aires. He began his senior career in 1976 with Argentinos Juniors. He went on to play for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys. He also made 91 appearances for the Argentina national team.

"Maradona was, is and will forever be a hero of football," the Argentine Football Association said. "[He] knew how to bring the colors of the Argentine flag to every corner of the planet.

"Diego forever marked an era with his indescribable and unsurpassed talent. The soccer planet will remember you forever."

Maradona won the Golden Ball in 1986 after leading Argentina over West Germany in the World Cup Final. He went on to manage Argentina from 2008 through 2010. He also coached at Textil Mandiyu, Racing Club, Al-Wasl, Fujairah, Dorados de Sinaloa and Gimnasia de la Plata.

"What sad news," Brazilian soccer legend Pele tweeted Wednesday. "I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend.

"There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."

Maradona's had surgery earlier this month to remove a blood clot from his brain. He also was hospitalized in 2004 due to heart and respiratory issues related to drug and alcohol abuse.