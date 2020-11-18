Spanish striker Alvaro Morata (R) scored the first of his team's six goals in a win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain. Photo by Julio Munoz/EPA-EFE

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Spain scored six goals in a shutout of Germany in a UEFA Nations League game in Seville, Spain. The lopsided result was Germany's worst setback since a 6-0 loss to Austria in 1931.

Midfielder Ferran Torres recorded a hat trick in the victory on Tuesday. Fellow Spanish midfielder Fabian had three assists. Spain scored three goals in each half of the group stage triumph.

Spain held 70% of the possession in the dominant performance. The loss was Germany's first of 2020. Spain had 23 shots, with 10 on target in the win.

Neither of Germany's two shots were on frame.

Fabian lifted a corner kick toward the far post of the German box for the first score of the game in the 17th minute. Striker Alvaro Morata then headed the feed into the right side of the net to beat German keeper Manuel Neuer.

Torres then scored his first of three goals in the 33rd minute. Spain's Dani Olmo hit the crossbar with a head ball before Torres collected the rebound and buried a half-volley shot into the left side of the net from about five yards away.

Rodri then scored the final goal of the first half in the 38th minute. That score came off another Fabian corner kick. Rodri ran into the box and used his head to flick the low feed backwards and into the far-post netting during that sequence.

Left back Jose Gaya set up the first score of the second half. The Spanish defender raced up the left flank before he collected a chipped pass and dribbled into the box in the 55th minute. He then sent a pass to his right for Torres, who ripped a shot into the near-post netting to beat Neuer for a fourth time.

Fabian recorded his final assist during a Spain breakaway in the 71st minute. The midfielder raced between defenders before he lifted his head and used the outside of his left foot to slip a pass into the box for Torres during that play.

Torres used his first touch to curl a low shot just inside the right post.

Spanish striker Mikel Oyarzabal netted the final score in the 89th minute. Gaya collected a pass near the left post to start that play. He then took his dribble just in front of the goal before he slipped a pass to Oyarzabal, who ripped a shot in from point-blank range.

Spain now leads the group over second-place Germany, third-place Ukraine and last-place Switzerland. They face Sweden in June in a UEFA Euro 2020 matchup.

Germany also battles France in June in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2020.