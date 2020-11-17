United States Men's National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen made one save and allowed two goals during a 6-2 win over Panama on Monday in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Photo by Rick Musacchio/EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team blew out Panama 6-2 on Monday in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, in the team's second match since February.

The six goals are the most ever scored by a U.S. men's team for a game played in Europe.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto scored two goals apiece in the friendly victory. Giovanni Reyna and Sebastian Lletget also scored for the U.S. men's team.

"I'm coming here not to just play well, I'm here to score goals and to help the team win," Gioacchini told USSoccer.com. "That part of my head was occupied with a little bit of nerves."

Panama drew first blood when striker Jose Fajardo beat keeper Zack Steffen in the eighth minute. The United States responded with three goals in eight minutes to take a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Striker Giovanni Reyna netted the equalizer in the 18th minute. Reyna roped a free kick around a wall of defenders and into the right side of the net for that score.

Gioacchini then put the United States ahead less than two minutes later. Fellow forward Ulysses Llanez began that sequence with a shot from the right side, but Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera deflected the attempt away from the goal.

Gioacchini then collected the loose ball and chipped a shot over Mosquera and into the net in the 22nd minute.

Gioacchini added his second score of the first half about four minutes later. Fullback Matt Miazga headed a cross back toward the center of the box to spark that sequence. Gioacchini then navigated through several defenders before he headed a shot into the left side of the net in the 26th minute.

Fajardo cut into the lead with another score for Panama in the 79th minute before the United States closed out the game with three unanswered scores.

Soto scored his first of two second-half goals in the 83rd minute. Midfielder Richard Ledezma -- a 68th-minute substitute -- assisted that score. Ledezma collected a pass just to the right of the Panama box at the start of the play. He lifted his head to survey the field before he curled a pass toward the far post.

Soto then raced through the box before he headed a shot into the net, just past the right hand of Mosquera.

Right back Reggie Cannon assisted a fifth U.S. score four minutes later. The defender received a short corner kick to spark that play. He then turned and sent a low cross into the box before Sebastian Lletget headed the feed into the net.

Soto scored the final goal of the match off another Ledezma assist in the first minute of stoppage time. Ledezma smacked a high cross toward the far post on that play before Soto headed a shot off the ground and into the net to beat Mosquera for a sixth time.

The U.S. men on Thursday had a 0-0 draw with Wales in their first match since Feb. 1, a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Gregg Berhalter's team is now 2-0-1 in 2020.