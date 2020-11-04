Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's second goal in a win over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday in Manchester, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo each scored goals to lead Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Olympiakos in the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League and push the Sky Blues to a 3-0 record in the group stage.

Torres drew first blood in the 12th minute of the 3-0 win on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Jesus and Cancelo added insurance scores in the final 10 minutes of the Group C match. Sky Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had two assists.

Jesus appeared in the match after a six-week absence due to a thigh injury.

"It's so good for me to be back," Jesus told reporters. "When I got injured, I wasn't happy, I worked a lot to recover quickly because I want to be on the pitch and helping my teammates."

Torres and De Bruyne did a give-and-go pass sequence in tight space to set up the first score. Torres tapped a pass to De Bruyne at the top of the box before De Bruyne used his first touch to send the ball back to the striker.

Torres then dribbled into the box before he slid a shot between the legs of Olympiakos keeper Jose Sa and into the net. The Sky Blues held the narrow lead through the half and for the first 36 minutes of the second half before Jesus doubled the advantage in the 81st minute.

De Bruyne tapped a short pass into the box for Jesus at the start of that play. The Brazilian striker collected the feed before he made a quick move around a defender and faked a shot. He then smacked the ball into the top of the net for a 2-0 Sky Blues lead.

Midfielder Felix Nmecha assisted the final score in the 90th minute. Cancelo sent a quick pass to Nmecha when both players were about 30 yards from the Olympiakos net during that exchange. Nmecha then fired a first-touch pass back to his teammate.

Nmecha collected the quick feed before he raced to the top of the box. He then ripped a 20-yard shot into the left side of the net to beat Sa for the final score.

The Sky Blues host Liverpool in the Premier League at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday in Manchester, England. Manchester City returns to Champions League play for another match against Olympiakos on Nov. 25 in Piraeus, Greece.