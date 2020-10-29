Christian Pulisic of Chelsea scored in the 90th minute of a Champions League win over Krasnodar on Wednesday in Krasnodar, Russia. Photo by Ben Stansall/EPA-EFE

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team soccer star Christian Pulisic capped off a run of three goals in the final 13 minutes of Chelsea's win over Russian club Krasnodar in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic's nutmeg score came in the 90th minute of the 4-0 shutout victory on Wednesday in Krasnodar, Russia. The Blues sit atop Group E with a 1-0-1 record in the 2020-2021 edition of the European tournament.

"It was a tough game," Pulisic told reporters. "There weren't a lot of [scoring] chances. We had a lot of good defending.

"We can walk away proud of the point [earned in the standings]."

Chelsea led 3-0 when striker Tammy Abraham ran up the right flank in the 90th minute while deep in Krasnodar territory. He sprinted ahead to receive the final pass of a give-and-go sequence. Abraham then cut his dribble inside to his left and tapped the ball between a defender's legs for a nutmeg.

He then sliced a pass into the box to find Pulisic. The American tapped the ball forward with his first touch before he used his right boot to smack a shot between the legs of Krasnodar keeper Matvei Safonov for another nutmeg. His shot then went into the middle of the net.

The Blues had a 1-0 lead at halftime of Wednesday's match after midfielder Kai Havertz assisted a Callum Hudson-Odoi score in the 37th minute. Chelsea striker Timo Werner doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Werner then assisted a Hakim Ziyech goal in the 79th minute before Pulisic scored the final goal of the match.

The Blues battle Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday before they return to Champions League play with a game against Rennes on Wednesday in London.

Krasnodar faces Akhmat Grozny on Saturday in the Russian Premier League before a Champions League match against Sevilla on Wednesday in Seville, Spain.