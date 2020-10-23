United States Men's National Team striker Christian Pulisic (R) could be featured on the team's roster for a Nov. 12 friendly against Wales. Photo by Alan Poizner/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National team will battle Wales in an international soccer friendly on Nov. 12 in Swansea, Wales. The match will be the U.S. men's first since February due to a coronavirus-related hiatus.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the match Friday. The friendly will be shown at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Nov. 21 on FS1, UniMas and TUDN. The national teams will battle with no fans present at Liberty Stadium, in accordance with the UEFA return to play protocol.

"First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said in a news release. "Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it's a good opportunity to test ourselves.

"We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at U.S. Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete."

The U.S. men beat Costa Rica 1-0 on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif. The match against Wales will be the team's first on a FIFA scheduled date since Nov. 19.

Tottenham's Gareth Bale and Juventus' Aaron Ramsey lead Wales, the No. 20 team in the world. Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs serves as Wales coach.

The U.S. men rank No. 22 in the FIFA world rankings.

The federation said it wants to schedule a second men's match for November in Europe. The United States Women's National Team is at training camp through Wednesday in Commerce City, Colo.

The women's team hasn't played since a 3-1 win over Japan in the SheBelieves Cup on March 11 in Frisco, Texas.