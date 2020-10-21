Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) provided an assist to lead his squad over Paris Saint Germain's Rafinha (C) and Neymar Jr. (R) in a Champions League match Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Yoah Valat/EPA-EFE

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Marcus Rashford slipped in a late score to lead Manchester United to a narrow win over Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the 2020-2021 Champions League in Paris.

Rashford's goal came in the 87th minute of the 2-1 victory on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes. The Red Devils are now tied with RB Leipzig atop Group H after their tournament opener.

"It's a good performance and a performance we have a lot to build on," Rashford told reporters. "I always believe in the team.

"As players it's important to believe in the system the manager wants us to play. [On Tuesday], we did that fantastically."

United went up 1-0 on a Bruno Fernandes penalty kick in the 23rd minute and carried the lead through halftime before PSG equalized with the help of an own goal.

The Red Devils error followed a corner kick from PSG striker Neymar in the 55th minute. Neymar sent in the cross from the left corner before United striker Anthony Martial headed the feed backwards, which sent the ball into the right corner of his own net.

The score stayed tied until Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba set up the game-winner about 22 minutes later. Pogba brought in a pass at the top of the PSG box at the start of the sequence. He then turned and fired a pass to his right to Rashford.

The Red Devils striker had his back to the goal before he turned right and kept the ball close to his right boot. Rashford then bolted into the box before he ripped a shot into the far-post netting, just past the outstretched arms of PSG keeper Keylor Navas.

"We were missing everything in the first half, that's obvious: intensity, aggression, we weren't compact, we didn't play with confidence," PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said. "Quite honestly, I don't know why, because in recent games it was good, very good.

"Our preparation was good. The [last PSG] match against Nimes was good, training was good. It was a big surprise. We tried everything in the second half. We got it back to 1-1, we had chances to perhaps score a second, and in the end, it's tough to lose. Clearly, it's up to us to improve."

United hosts Chelsea in a Premier League matchup at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The Red Devils battle Leipzig in their next Champions League match at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Manchester.

PSG will face Dijon on Saturday in Ligue 1 play before a Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey.