Star midfielder Paul Pogba will remain with Manchester United until 2022 after the extension.

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Friday that star midfielder Paul Pogba will remain with the club for the next two years.

United triggered a one-year option in Pogba's contract that will keep him with the Premier League club until 2022. The Frenchman could have negotiated with clubs outside the English league in January if United didn't extend his deal.

"Paul is our player, and he's going to be here for another two years," Solskjaer told reporters Friday. "I'm sure Paul is focused on doing his best for us, and we want to see the best of Paul. I'm sure in the next couple of years we'll get the best out of him."

The 27-year-old Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then-record deal in 2016. He has 25 goals in 111 appearances since returning to Manchester United that year.

Pogba recorded 28 goals in 124 appearances for Juventus from 2012-16.

In 72 career international appearances, Pogba has notched 10 goals, including one score in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.