Croatia's Luka Modric (L) could not manage to score against France and Antoine Griezmann (R) during a UEFA Nations League game on Wednesday in Zagreb, Croatia. Photo by Antonio Bat/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe each scored to lead France to a 2-1 win over Luka Modric and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. The game was a rematch of the 2018 World Cup, which France also won.

France is now tied with Portugal atop Group 3 after the victory on Wednesday at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia.

Advertisement

Right back Ferland Mendy sparked the game's first scoring sequence. The French defender dribbled into the right side of the box before he fired in a cross, but the feed was deflected by the defense.

The ball landed at the feet of Griezmann, who smacked a left-footed shot into the upper left corner of the net to beat Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic in the eighth minute.

France held the 1-0 lead through halftime before Croatian center midfielder Nikola Vlasic made an equalizer in the 64th minute. Fellow midfielder Josip Brekalo received a ball at the top of the box at the start of that play. He then slid a pass to his left to find Vlasic.

The Croatian midfielder then used his right boot to smack a shot just inside the left post to beat French keeper Hugo Lloris.

Mbappe then slid in the game-winner in the 79th minute. The French striker sprinted through the middle of the field before he received a chipped feed from left back Lucas Digne. Mbappe then used his right foot for a one-touch shot past Livakovic.

France has another international match against Finland on Nov. 11 before a return to the Nations League group stage on Nov. 14 against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. Croatia faces Turkey before they battle Sweden in the Nations League on Nov. 14.