Oct. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. men's soccer star Christian Pulisic has recovered from a hamstring injury and will make his first appearance of the season this weekend, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed Friday.

The 22-year-old Pulisic has been out of the lineup since Aug. 1 after he limped off the pitch during Chelsea's FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal.

Lampard told reporters Pulisic will return as a substitute and won't play the full 90 minutes. Chelsea faces Crystal Palace on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

"Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow," Lampard said Friday. "He won't start the match because of the injury he has had. It has been a difficult injury. I'm very keen to get him back in there so it is great to have him back, for himself and for the boost he can give the team. He is an important player for us."

Pulisic had nine goals and four assists in 19 starts for Chelsea last season. The Blues sit ninth in the Premier League standings with a 1-1-1 record this year.