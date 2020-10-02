Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (L), who scored in his club's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus. File Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced Friday.

Mane is self-isolating with what the team described as "minor symptoms." The Senegal international's diagnosis comes just days after teammate Thiago Alcantara tested positive for the virus.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement Friday. "The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are -- and will continue to -- follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."

Liverpool announced earlier this week that Alcantara tested positive for the virus after the midfielder missed the club's 3-1 win over Arsenal. The team previously reported that his absence was due to a "minor fitness issue."

Liverpool will travel to Aston Villa for a Premier League matchup Saturday.