Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next two matches, unless he appeals a two-match ban he received for his role in an in-game melee Sunday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. has received a two-game ban after he was involved in a brawl during Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Marseille Sunday in Paris.

French soccer officials from Ligue de Football Professionnel announced the disciplinary measures Wednesday. Neymar also received a suspended one-game ban as part of the ruling.

PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa was suspended for six games for his role in the melee. Marseille's Jordan Amavi was suspended for three matches. PSG's Leandro Paredes got a two-game ban. Marseille's Dario Benedetto got a one-match suspension.

The French Ligue 1 teams have yet to announce appeals for the discipline.

PSG's Angel Di Maria has been summoned to appear next week in front of the committee after he was accused of spitting on a Marseille player during the match.

The committee also will review TV footage to further investigate the incident. Neymar claimed after the melee that he was the target of a racial slur.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said Wednesday that racism "does not exist at all or barely exists" in soccer.

"It is a match that the entirety of France was anticipating, It went badly," Le Graet told BFM Business, a French business news TV channel. "The behavior of the players was not exemplary. We deplore that. It is a shame. They were not able to keep their cool, nor give the show that we were expecting."

"When a Black player scores a goal, the whole stadium is on its feet. This phenomenon of racism in sport, and in football in particular, does not exist at all or barely exists."

PSG battles Nice in another Ligue 1 clash at 7 a.m. EDT Sunday in Nice. Marseille faces St. Etienne at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday in Marseille.