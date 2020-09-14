Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (C) received a red card for his role in a melee during stoppage time of a loss to Marseille on Sunday in Paris. Photo by Julien de Rosa/EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Brazilian striker Neymar was among five players ejected for his involvement in a late-game brawl during a Paris Saint-Germain loss to Marseille in Paris.

The melee occurred in the sixth minute of stoppage time of PSG's 1-0 setback Sunday at Parc des Princes. The foul-filled French Ligue 1 clash culminated in a scrum at midfield.

Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa and Leonardo Paredes were sent off for PSG. Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto also received red-card ejections for Marseille.

"The last three minutes were too much," PSG manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters. "Our reactions were over the top.

"Those that were in the stadium know that this situation started from the start of the match and it got worse, but that is also our fault."

Paredes pushed Benedetto on the ground before the teams converged at midfield. Paredes then appeared to headbutt Alvaro Gonzalez to the ground.

Kurzawa and Amavi then got into a shoving and kicking match before they were separated. Neymar also got into a clash with Gonzalez.

The PSG striker later claimed Gonzalez used a racial slur to prompt the fight.

"VAR [video review] catching my 'aggression' is easy," Neymar tweeted Sunday. "Now I want to see the image of the racist calling me a [expletive]. This is what I want to see!"

Fourteen players received cards for their roles in the scuffle. Marseille's Florian Thauvin scored the lone goal in the 31st minute of the Ligue 1 match.

PSG will battle Metz at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Paris. Marseille will face Saint-Etienne at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday in Marseille, France.