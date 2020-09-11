Sept. 11 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is joining Tottenham on a short-term loan deal.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that Morgan will move to the London club for the remainder of the year. According to ESPN, the contract also contains an option that will allow Morgan to remain with the Hotspur through the end of the club's season in May.

The 31-year-old Morgan becomes the latest USWNT star to join the FA Women's Super League for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign. Earlier this week, Manchester United announced the additions of Christen Press and Tobin Heath, while Manchester City previously signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle. All five Americans played in last year's World Cup final.

This will be Morgan's second time playing professionally in Europe. She signed a similar deal with Lyon for the second half of its 2016-17 season. Lyon went on to win the Champions League that year.

Morgan -- who hasn't played since giving birth to her daughter, Charlie, in May -- will join Orlando teammates Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy at Tottenham, which was promoted to the English top division this season.

Morgan, the Silver Boot winner in the 2019 World Cup, has scored 34 goals for her country since the start of 2017.

The American star's departure leaves the National Women's Soccer league without another standout player this year. The NWSL will play only a six-week schedule this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.