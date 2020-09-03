The Brazil women's national team (pictured) and men's national team will be paid equally at the 2021 Summer Olympics, the country announced Wednesday. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Brazil has announced that its men's and women's national teams for soccer will receive equal pay and prize money.

The move -- announced Wednesday by Brazilian Football Confederation chief Rogerio Caboclo -- includes wages for the 2021 Summer Olympics. Brazil said it began the policy more than five months ago.

Advertisement

"Since March of this year, [the confederation] has made an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men's and women's football," Caboclo said in a statement. "That is, the players earn the same thing as the players during the calls [when players report to teams]. What they receive by daily call, women also receive.

"There is no more gender difference. The [confederation] is treating men and women equally."

Brazil's decision for equal pay comes amid the United States Women's National Team's fight for the same thing from the United States Soccer Federation. Members of the U.S. team sued the federation in 2019 due to allegations of gender discrimination for earnings and working conditions.

Those earnings claims were dismissed by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in May, who said the case they presented was "insufficient to create a genuine issue of material fact for trial." The players' request for an immediate appeal was denied in June.

A trial is scheduled for Sept. 15, based on remaining claims of discriminatory work conditions. The players can also appeal the previous decision at that trial.

Australia announced in November that it will "close the pay gap" between its men's and women's teams. Brazil joins England, Norway and New Zealand among the countries that have announced equal pay for their national teams.

Brazil has the most successful men's national team in World Cup history, with a record five titles. Brazil's women's team has never won the World Cup. The U.S. men's team also has failed to win a World Cup, while the U.S. women's team has a record four titles.