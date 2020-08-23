Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman (R) holds the trophy after his club defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Sunday's Champions League final to capture their sixth European Cup in club history.

France international Kingsley Coman scored just before the hour mark to complete Bayern's remarkable sweep in the Champions League. The German side claimed Europe's top club trophy by winning every game in the tournament this season, becoming the first unbeaten champion since Manchester United in 2007-08.

Bayern is the second team to win all of their UCL matches en route to the final. The Bundesliga club also won their league and cup in domestic competition.

"I am proud of this team," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "When I started in November I read the headlines: 'No need to fear or respect Bayern Munich anymore, the team is awful.'

"But the development of my team since then has been sensational. We made maximum use of everything. It is not easy to win three titles. It was hard work."

Joshua Kimmich found Coman near the back post to give Bayern the decisive goal in the 59th minute of the championship match. Coman got behind PSG defender Thilo Kehrer and sent a header into the bottom-right corner of the net.

PSG, who beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semifinals, was playing in their first Champions League final. PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had prime scoring chances throughout the match but failed to capitalize.

"Once the ref blew the final whistle, we were beaming. It was a relief," Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. "Five minutes of extra time. We just waited for this final whistle. It is a dream for us all."