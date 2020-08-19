Former Dutch national soccer team manager Ronald Koeman played six seasons at Barcelona, but will now serve as the La Liga club's manager. Photo by Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona on Wednesday hired former player Ronald Koeman to be its next manager after the Spanish soccer club fired Quique Setien on Monday.

Setien's dismissal followed the La Liga power's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday, which eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League.

Barcelona hired Setien in January to replace fired manager Ernesto Valverde. Valverde had coached the club since 2017.

Koeman signed a contract with Barcelona through June 30, 2022. The former Netherlands national team star played from 1980 through 1997 and spent time at Barcelona from 1989 to 1995.

He served as an assistant manager for the Dutch national team and Barcelona before he took over as first team manager at Vitesse in 2000.

Koeman, 57, has also managed at Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, Alkmaar Zaanstreek, Feyenoord, Southampton, Everton and for the Netherlands national team.

He scored 88 goals in 264 appearances as a Barcelona player. He also won 10 trophies at Barcelona.