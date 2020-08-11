Orlando City SC winger Nani has been one of the best players of the MLS Is Back Tournament and will lead his squad in the final Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of Jared Martinez/Matthew Stith/Devin L'Amoreaux/MLS

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Orlando City SC, led by star winger Nani, is a slight favorites to edge former MLS MVP Diego Valeri and the Portland Timbers in the MLS Is Back Tournament championship Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

The tournament finale will come after more than a month of action on the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

Twenty-five of the league's 26 teams competed in the tournament, which began July 8 after the MLS season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It means a lot for us," Valeri told reporters last week. "You always want to be in a final when you compete in a tournament. It was one of our goals when we arrived in the bubble and we made it happen."

Orlando City and Portland did not have regular-season matchups, as the 2020 MLS campaign was suspended after each team played just two games. Orlando City was winless before the MLS Is Back Tournament. Portland was 1-1.

Both squads went 2-0-1 in the group stage before they won three consecutive times to reach the championship.

The MLS Is Back Tournament final will be at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday and air on ESPN.

The winner will claim a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League tournament, an honor that will replace the berth typically given to the MLS regular-season points leader in the opposite conference of the team that wins the MLS Supporters Shield.

The Supporters Shield is the annual honor for the MLS team with the best regular-season record.

"We have worked hard, but the players have put all the excuses away and just kept going and going," Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja said. "They are playing with confidence and accept each other and understand this is a day-by-day path."

Orlando City SC

Orlando City has allowed two goals in three games since it clinched a spot in the round of 16. Nani has been the squad's best weapon latety. The Portuguese winger scored twice in a semifinal win over Minnesota United.

Nani and Chris Mueller each scored three goals in group stage play. Nani also recorded four assists and scored two game-winning goals in the group stage.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM and Caesars each have Orlando City at +145 to win the final, which means betters would need to wager $100 on the team to win to receive $145 in addition to your original bet. Both sites have Portland as a +175 bet to win.

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers have allowed three goals since the round of 16. They had to slip by underdog FC Cincinnati in a shootout in the first stage of the knockout round. Portland then beat New York City FC 3-1 before the squad clinched a spot in the final with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union Wednesday in Orlando.

Timbers striker Jeremy Ebobisse ranked third in scoring in the group stage, with four goals in six games. Midfielder Sebastian Blanco found the net three times, had two game-winning goals and tied for the league-lead with five assists in the group stage. Valeri -- the 2017 MLS MVP -- also had two game-winning goals and three assists in the group stage.

Timbers keeper Steve Clark has been one of the top goalies in the tournament and had 20 saves in the group stage, the third-most in the tournament.

What's next

The 2020 MLS regular season will resume Wednesday. Each team will play 18 regular-season games. The first phase of the restart will have most teams play regional opponents through Sept. 14. The regular season will end Nov. 8.

The MLS Cup playoffs will be from Nov. 20 to Dec. 12.