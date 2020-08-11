Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is expected to sign a three-year contract with Inter Miami. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Inter Miami, David Beckham's MLS club, plans to sign Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Sources informed Sky Sports, ESPN and Goal.com of the move, which is pending a physical exam. Matuidi is expected to sign a three-year pact and join the first-year MLS club as a designated player

Matuidi, 33, and Beckham -- a part-owner of Inter Miami -- were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Matuidi began his senior career in 2004 at Troyes. He also played at Saint-Etienne and PSG before he joined Juventus in 2017.

The central midfielder won a World Cup with France in 2018 and has 84 international appearances. Matuidi is expected to join Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini as Inter Miami's third designated player.

The MLS transfer window opens Wednesday and closes Oct. 19.

Inter Miami went 0-2 before the 2020 MLS season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham's squad went 0-3 in the MLS Is Back Tournament. All five of Inter Miami's losses in their first season have been one-score margins.

Juventus on Saturday named Andrea Pirlo as manager after the Italian club fired former manager Maurizio Sarri. Matuidi has scored eight goals in 133 appearances for Juventus.

Inter Miami is scheduled to resume its 2020 MLS campaign with a game against Orlando City SC on Aug. 22 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.