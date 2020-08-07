Orlando City SC winger Nani (flipping) scored twice in the MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals Thursday, in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of Jared Martinez/Matthew Stith/Devin L'Amoreaux/MLS

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Portuguese winger Nani scored two first-half goals in a semifinal match against Minnesota United to lead Orlando City SC into the MLS Is Back Tournament final.

Benji Michel also scored for Orlando City in the 3-1 triumph Thursday in Orlando, Fla. Mason Toye scored Minnesota United's goal.

Orlando City will face the Portland Timbers in the tournament title game Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

"He takes the responsibility and puts the weight on his shoulders," Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja said of Nani. "It's remarkable."

Nani showed off his immaculate first touch before he drew first blood in Thursday's affair. Orlando City defender Robin Jansson spotted Nani on the left flank at the start of that play. Jansson then booted a long pass toward the left corner flag, which led Nani into the box.

The Orlando City star knocked down the pass with his right boot before he raced a defender into the box. Nani then used his right foot to poke a shot between several defenders and Minnesota United keeper Tyler Miller. The shot found the net in the 36th minute.

Nani doubled the lead about six minutes later.

Orlando City midfielder Jhegson Mendez sent a pass to Nani and found him to his left, just above the box during the second scoring sequence. Nani brought down the ball with his right thigh before he faced up with a defender. He then tapped the ball to his right before he bent a 20-yard shot inside the far post and around the arm of a diving Miller.

Minnesota United's Kevin Molino assisted Toye for their squad's lone score in the 83rd minute. Michel then added Orlando City's final tally off a breakaway assist from Junior Urso in stoppage time.

Orlando City will battle the Portland Timbers in the MLS Is Back Tournament championship at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Orlando.