AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) now has 50 career goals for the Italian soccer squad after he scored twice Wednesday in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Fabio Murru/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to power AC Milan to a win against Sampdoria and continue the Italian soccer club's 12-game unbeaten streak.

The Swedish striker also compared himself to movie character Benjamin Button after the 4-1 triumph Wednesday in Genoa, in reference to his stellar play at 38 years old. The fictional character from the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button ages in reverse.

Advertisement

"I'm like Benjamin Button, except I've always been young, never old," Ibrahimovic told Milan TV after the game.

The two scores also helped Ibrahimovic become the first player in history to score 50 goals for each of Milan's soccer franchises, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He has 50 career goals at AC Milan and scored 57 times for Inter from 2006 through 2009.

Milan's Ante Rebic beat a defender and scorched down the left flank to set up the first goal of Wednesday's match. Rebic sent in a cross just before he reached the box and found Ibrahimovic, who headed the ball into the right side of the net in the fourth minute.

Milan took the 1-0 lead into the half before Ibrahimovic assisted a second score in the 52nd minute. Ibrahimovic jumped in the box and headed down a long cross to spark that play. His header landed at the feet of Hakan Calhanoglu, who volleyed in a shot from point-blank range.

Ibrahimovic increased Milan's lead to 3-0 six minutes later. Calhanoglu dribbled through traffic before he played a ball into the box and ahead of Ibrahimovic during that sequence. The star striker used his first touch to caress the ball to his left foot, which he then used for a blast into the near-post netting.

RELATED Mexican soccer star Chicharito scores first MLS goal in LA Galaxy loss

Kristoffer Askildsen added Sampdoria's lone score with a 25-yard rip in the 87th minute. Giacomo Bonaventura then assisted Milan's Rafael Leao for the final score in stoppage time.

Ibrahimovic now has nine scores this season in Serie A. Milan battles Cagliari in their final match of the Serie A season at 2:45 p.m. EDT Saturday in Milan.