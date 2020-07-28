LAFC star Diego Rossi scored a goal in each half of an MLS Is Back Tournament win against the Seattle Sounders on Monday in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of Devin L'Amoreaux and Matthew Stith/MLS

July 28 (UPI) -- Diego Rossi scored twice to lead LAFC to a 4-1 triumph against the Seattle Sounders and push his squad into the MLS Is Back Tournament quarterfinals.

Rossi scored on a 14th-minute penalty kick before he added a second score in the 82nd minute of the the round of 16 win Monday in Orlando, Fla. LAFC will face Orlando City SC in the quarterfinals Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

"It was a very good effort tonight," LAFC coach Bob Bradley told reporters. "We started in a really strong way and pushed the game. We created a lot of chances, which is something we feel very good about.

"When we needed to finish the game out, we kept going."

Rossi's penalty kick was LAFC's only score for most of the first half before Latif Blessing doubled the lead in the 39th minute.

Blessing collected an errant cross in the left side of the box during the play. He then took a touch inside before he smacked a shot toward the far post. The attempt was deflected by the Sounders defense and went into the near-post netting.

Sounders midfielder Joevin Jones provided one of the best setups for a score in the clash. Jones dribbled down the left flank before he curled the feed through the box in the 75th minute. The cross fell into the box, just ahead of Will Bruin. The Sounders striker finished the play with a one-touch shot past LAFC keeper Kenneth Vermeer and into the top right corner of the net.

Persistence paid off for Rossi's second score. The LAFC striker did a give-and-go pass sequence at the top of the box at the start of the play. The Sounders defense then deflected the ball before Rossi fought through traffic to maintain control. Rossi finished the play with a rip into the far-post netting for a 3-1 lead.

Sounders defender Gustav Svensson had a miscue to lead to LAFC's final score. The Sounders played a ball back to Svensson at the start of the play, but he missed his touch on the back pass. LAFC striker Brian Rodriguez then stole the ball and dribbled around Svensson before he buried an 89th-minute score past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei.

The Philadelphia Union will face Sporting Kansas City in the only other confirmed quarterfinal matchup Thursday in Orlando. New York City FC and the San Jose Earthquakes have also secured spots in the quarterfinals.

Orlando City SC and LAFC will face off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. The MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals will be Aug. 5 and 6 in Orlando. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 and will air on ESPN.