July 24 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury in the first half of his club's 1-0 French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne on Friday.

The 21-year-old striker sustained the injury on a dangerous tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with Mbappe's right ankle twisting awkwardly as he fell to the ground. The vicious tackle led to a scrum between both sides, with players shoving each other as Mbappe remained down.

Perrin was sent off after a video review, and Mbappe limped toward the tunnel to the locker room and didn't return to the match.

League sources told ESPN that Mbappe will undergo scans Friday night. According to the outlet, the club fears the World Cup winner could have suffered ligament damage and might miss the remainder of the season.

Mbappe, who was writhing in pain on the field after the tackle, returned to the sideline during the second half on crutches. He also had a brace around his right ankle.

Mbappe was heard telling France President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony that his ankle "went crack." Macron then asked whether anything was fractured and Mbappe said: "No, I don't think so."

The Ligue 1 champions play Olympique Lyonnais -- a match that Mbappe could sit out -- in the League Cup final July 31. PSG then has a Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Atalanta next month.