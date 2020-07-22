AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice against Sassuolo on Tuesday at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Photo by Elisabetta Baracchi/EPA-EFE

July 22 (UPI) -- AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to lead his squad to a 2-1 victory against Sassuolo in a Serie A soccer clash in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Ibrahimovic scored both goals in the first half of the Italian league triumph Tuesday at Mapei Stadium.

Milan drew first blood in the 19th minute. Ibrahimovic roamed the Sassuolo box during that sequence before midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu spotted his 6-foot-5 teammate deep in enemy territory.

Calhanoglu then chipped a pass into the box from about 25 yards out. The ball fell into the center of the area, where Ibrahimovic connected for a head ball into the left side of the net.

Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo scored an equalizer with a penalty kick in the 42nd minute before Ibrahimovic put his squad ahead for good just before the intermission.

Calhanoglu also sparked Milan's second score. The Turkish midfielder took his dribble from midfield to the top of the Sassuolo box before he split three defenders with a pass ahead for Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic snuck behind the last line of defenders and tapped the ball away from Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli before he knocked a shot into the middle of the net in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Ibrahimovic has scored eight goals this season, with seven scores in Serie A. He scored his first goal for Milan in January, but had not scored in a game since Serie A suspended its season in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ibrahimovic and Milan host Atalanta in another Serie A clash at 3:45 p.m. EDT Friday at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy.