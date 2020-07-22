Chelsea's Christian Pulisic scored his ninth goal of the season, his first with Chelsea after a $73 million transfer from Germany's Borussia Dortmund last summer. It was his fourth goal since the Premier League resumed last month. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. men's soccer star Christian Pulisic came off the bench and helped cut Chelsea's 4-1 deficit to one goal in breathtaking fashion Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Less than two minutes after entering the match, Pulisic cruised through the Liverpool defense and provided a skillful nutmeg assist to set up Tammy Abraham's strike in the 61st minute, cutting Liverpool's lead to 4-2.

Pulisic then missed a great chance as he dragged a shot wide before scoring a superb goal to make it 4-3 in the 73rd minute. The U.S. international brought the ball down to his chest with his back turned against the goal before turning and sending a thunderous shot into the net.

"We were very close, we got it within one goal and the momentum was really changing," Pulisic said. "I thought we had them but obviously it is just that one counter attack and it changed real quick. We weren't quite there. In the second half the subs coming in and making a difference and getting a quick goal, that changes things.

"You could see they were on the back foot for a while but they withstood our pressure. We were very close. We needed the result today. Unfortunately we couldn't get it, but luckily it is still in our hands and we have one more game to go."

The goal was Pulisic's ninth of the season, his first with Chelsea after a $73 million transfer from Germany's Borussia Dortmund last summer. It was his fourth goal since the Premier League resumed last month.

Despite Pulisic's heroics, Liverpool clinched the victory when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his side's fifth goal in the 84th minute. It marked Liverpool's 31st victory in 37 matches.

With the season ending Sunday, Chelsea sits in fourth -- one point ahead of Leicester City for the final spot in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. Chelsea (63 points) closes at home against sixth-place Wolverhampton, while Leicester City (62 points) finishes at home against third-place Manchester United (63 points).

Chelsea can clinch a Champions League berth with at least a draw. Liverpool (96 points) hoisted its first top-flight title since 1990, while Manchester City (78 points) will finish second.