Tiger Woods said he needs to improve his putting and get more repetitions after a poor performance last weekend at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

July 20 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods said "difficult" weather conditions and his lackluster putting were behind his weekend struggles at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods -- who made his first appearance since February's Genesis Open -- tied for 40th at 6 over par. He carded a 4-over-par 76 in the final round Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Jon Rahm won the tournament at 9 under par.

A combination of high heat, strong winds and rain led to quick-playing greens, which meant shots often rolled past the hole and led to higher scores. Not one player shot under 70 in Sunday's final round.

"These were some of the more difficult conditions I've played in a long time," Woods told reporters.

Woods shot a 71 in the first round. He followed with a 76 in the second round and was below the cut line before the field carded higher-than-expected scores. The high scores moved the cut line back and enabled Woods to clinch a spot for the final two weekend rounds.

Woods carded four birdies, but had three bogeys Thursday. He had three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey Friday. He had four birdies and three bogeys Saturday. Woods' final round featured three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

"I didn't putt well," Woods said. "I didn't feel comfortable playing break [on the green].

"I've been in Florida playing Bermuda [grass] and seeing minimal break, come out here and playing 10, 12 feet of break was a bit different and something I'm going to have to get used to."

Wood didn't specify when he plans to play next, but did say he will return "soon."

The PGA Tour season continues with the 3M Open from Thursday through Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. A total of three tournaments remain before the PGA Championship from Aug. 6 to 9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Woods, 44, sits at No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm moved up to No. 1 with the win while Rory McIlroy slipped to No. 2.