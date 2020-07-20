Lionel Messi was one of the favorites to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or trophy before the award was canceled on Monday. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- The Ballon d'Or, the highest individual honor in the world for a soccer player, will not be given out this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballon d'Or organizer Group L'Equipe said Monday the impact the pandemic had on the soccer schedule led to not awarding the honor for the first time in.

"There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met," editor-in-chief of France Football Pascal Ferre said in a statement.

Schedules for international and domestic soccer were altered due to the pandemic, with some leagues and games canceled. The Champions League format was also condensed, which limited opportunities for star players to produce on a major tournament stage.

"We believe that such a singular year cannot -- and should not -- be treated as an ordinary one," Ferre said.

"From a sports perspective, two months [January and February], out of the 11 [months] generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge; without forgetting that the other games were played -- or will be played -- in unordinary conditions."

The Ballon d'Or had been awarded annually since 1956. Barcelona's Lionel Messi won for a record sixth-time in 2019.

United States National Team star Megan Rapinoe won the women's version of the award -- the Ballon d'Or Feminin -- in 2019.

Lyon's Ada Hegerberg won the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2018, the first year the honor was handed out.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Or victories. No male players from the United States havewon the award.

"Finally, the equity that prevails for this honorary title will not be warranted, especially when it comes to accounting and preparation: all the award seekers will not be in the same boat, some having seen their season cut short," Ferre said.

"Therefore, how can we establish a fair comparison? To avoid overly convoluted calculations and projections, we chose the least bad of the options."

France Football will instead designate 11 players at the end of the year to establish an All-Time Team, which will be chosen by Ballon d'Or voters.