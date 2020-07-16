Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) had two costly errors that led to Arsenal goals in a 2-1 loss to the Gunners on July 15, 2020 at Emirates Stadium in London. Pool photo by Glyn Kirk/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- Liverpool can no longer set the record for most points in a season in England's Premier League after the Reds were shocked by Arsenal in London.

The Gunners trailed 1-0 before they took control with two first half scores to snag the 2-1 triumph Wednesday at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool can now pick up a maximum of 99 points this season, one short of the record total of 100 Manchester City posted in 2017-2018.

The Reds have already won the Premier League and now sit at 93 points with two games left of their schedule. City sits in second place with 75 points. Liverpool has 30 wins, three losses and three draws this season. Arsenal's win was also the club's first against Liverpool since 2015.

Reds star defender Virgil van Dijk had a pair of costly errors to lead to the Gunners' goals.

"I think until their first goal it was totally us, we dominated, put pressure on them and we gave them two goals and obviously then it's difficult to come back," van Dijk told reporters.

"We created some opportunities, I think they tried to break on us at times but obviously if you give the goals away like this, like we did today, including myself, then you get what you deserve."

Liverpool's Sadio Mane started the scoring with a goal in the 20th minute. Reds left back Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino did a give-and-go pass sequence to set up the score. Firmino, Robertson and Mane then formed a triangle in the Arsenal box before Firmino fed Robertson near the left end line. Robertson then fired a pass to his right to find Mane as he ran toward the net. Mane split two defenders before he ripped a shot past Gunners keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored an equalizer 12 minutes later. Van Dijk received a pass back while at the top of his own box during that play. The star defender then passed the ball back again, but sent the feed into dangerous territory. Lacazette raced behind the Reds defense, stole the ball and blasted a shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 32nd minute.

Van Dijk's next error occurred in the 44th minute. Robertson began the sequence with a throw-in while he was deep in Liverpool territory. He threw the ball back to Alisson as van Dijk showed no urgency to help his teammates get the ball away from multiple Arsenal attackers. Alisson misplayed the ball, which allowed Lacazette to gain control. Lacazette then played a ball into the box for Reiss Nelson. The Gunners left wing proceeded to smash a shot into the left side of the net for a 2-1 edge.

"We beat the champions of the Premier League and the champions of the Champions League and you know how dominant they are," Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said of Liverpool. "They control every aspect of the game. It's not a coincidence what they're doing so I am extremely happy.

"[Liverpool] is probably the best team at forcing mistakes and errors the way they play, the way they push you around and the way they always in between you. We did really well and I'm pleased. It's great to have the points."

Liverpool battles Chelsea in a Premier League clash at 3:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool. The Reds finish the season with a match against Newcastle July 26. The Gunners face City in the FA Cup semifinals at 2:45 p.m. EDT Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. Arsenal then returns to the Premier League with their final two matches against Aston Villa and Watford.