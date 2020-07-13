Minnesota United forward Kevin Molino (L) scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time to beat Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of Minnesota United

July 13 (UPI) -- Minnesota United got two goals in stoppage time -- including an own goal -- to fight back from a 1-0 deficit and shock Sporting Kansas City in the MLS Is Back soccer tournament.

Sporting KC led 1-0 after a first-half score from striker Khiry Shelton before Minnesota United started their comeback Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Shelton equalized with an own goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Minnesota United striker Kevin Molino then scored the winner five minutes later.

"They were far and away the better team," Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath told reporters. "But we always looked dangerous when we started to put one or two passes together and, as you say, the most important thing was, at the end of the day, they dug in, they didn't concede when they had a lot of pressure."

Alan Pulido sent a breakaway pass forward for Shelton to draw first blood in the 43rd minute. Shelton caught up to the feed before he blasted a shot into the near-post netting during the sequence.

Sporting KC goalie Tim Melia took a red card in the 74th minute, which resulted in a one-player advantage for the remainder of the game for Minnesota United.

Shelton scored the equalizer for the wrong team off a free kick in the 92nd minute. Minnesota United's Jan Gregus floated the free kick into the box during the sequence before Shelton directed the pass into his own net.

Minnesota United then won the game in the final minute of stoppage time. Right back Romain Metanire raced up the right flank before he sent a long cross to the far post during the play.

The ball fell into the box and sprayed out to Molino, who used a one-touch shot to find the net from about six yards out.

Sporting KC will face the Colorado Rapids at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando. Minnesota United battles Real Salt Lake at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday.