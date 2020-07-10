FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi will likely battle German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- The 2019-2020 Champions League draw took place Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, and set up several potential quarterfinal and semifinal matchups with intrigue.

Only two of the quarterfinal matchups are concrete as two round of 16 Champions League legs remain undecided for the 12 teams that remain. All of the quarterfinal matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal, instead of at home stadiums, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions League -- an annual tournament held between teams from Europe's five major soccer leagues -- has been suspended since March 11 due to the pandemic. The tournament will resume August 7 with second-leg round of 16 matches held at home stadiums.

La Liga leader Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the second leg of their round of 16 matchup Aug. 7 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The Sky Blues lead the series after they won the first leg 2-1 Feb. 26 in Madrid. The winner of the series will face Lyon or Juventus in a quarterfinal matchup. Lyon leads its round of 16 matchup after a 1-0 win against Juventus Feb. 26 in Lyon, France.

RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid each advanced out of the round of 16 and will battle in the second quarterfinal.

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona had a 0-0 draw with Napoli in the first leg of their round of 16 matchup. The winner of the second leg will battle Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the third quarterfinal. The German champions beat the Blues 3-0 in their first matchup. If Chelsea can pull off a round of 16 comeback, it could set up a quarterfinal battle between Messi and United States Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic.

The final quarterfinal will be between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus could face Messi and Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals if Juventus can beat Lyon and its quarterfinal foes. Messi's squad would likely need to beat Napoli and Bayern to advance to the semifinals. Barcelona also could face Madrid in an El Clasico rivalry clash if Madrid beats Manchester City and its quarterfinal foe.

The draw results mean that either RB Leipzig, Atletico, Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain will appear in the Champions League final. Paris -- led by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe -- is a heavy favorite to claim that spot.

The 2019-2020 Champions League final will be Aug. 23 in Lisbon. Liverpool won the 2018-2019 Champions League.